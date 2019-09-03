Russia’s only isopropyl alcohol plant to resume operations after downtime — company

ORENBURG, September 3. /TASS/. The Orsk-based Synthetic Alcohol Plant put utilities into operation on Tuesday, making it possible to restart operations of the plant after the almost three-month shutdown due to a challenging financial situation, Deputy CEO of the plant Elena Dzyuba told TASS on Tuesday.

"Today, on September 3, the plant restarted auxiliary utilities, supply of electric power, inert gas and air, made gas intake to the steam boiler plant and filled the water system. Flaring started, which is compulsory for chemical production facilities. Feedstock will be received provisionally on September 5 and we will begin drainage and loading of the system," Dzyuba said.

The Synthetic Alcohol Plant is the only Russian plant making isopropyl alcohol, the Orsk Administration said.

The company is going to operate on a tolling basis.