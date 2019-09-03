Russian Industry Ministry plans to extend automobile sector support for 2020

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade plans to extend government support programs for the automobile industry for 2020, Minister Denis Manturov told reporters at the Comtrans-2019 exhibition on Tuesday.

"We have made provisions for a small amount of funds so far, provided in the draft budget now. Specific measures will become clear after completion of budget procedures approval. I believe there will be an allowance for car loans, in the first instance, for leasing in a certain minimum scope, as we usually begin according to the year-start, but this will require further coordination procedures," Manturov said.

The Russian government restarted the demand support programs on the Russian auto market since July 1, having allocated 10 bln rubles ($149.2 mln). Funds will be enough until the year-end, the minister said earlier.