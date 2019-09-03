Hydrocarbon trade through Hainan's Yangpu port exceeds $ 2.53 billion

HAIKOU, September 3 ./TASS/. The volume of trade in oil and petroleum products through the new strategic port of Yangpu in the northwestern part of Hainan in January-July 2019 exceeded 17.92 billion yuan ($ 2.53 billion), making an increase of more than 41% year on year. This was stated in a statement published on the city administration webpage.

According to the authorities, over the said period, the exchange of oil products through Yangpu was carried out mainly with ASEAN members. The turnover with them on items of the corresponding nomenclature amounted to 9.23 billion yuan ($ 1.3 billion), having increased by 73.6%.

"This dynamics is explained primarily due to the creation of an integrated innovative system of warehouses for petroleum products (intended for goods not paid by the duties — TASS)," the local expert pointed out.

According to the expert, thanks to these new measures, the efficiency of oil storage facilities has significantly improved, and the costs of enterprises have decreased.

According to statistics, almost two-thirds of the hydrocarbon trade through Yangpu is accounted for by the subsidiary of the Hong Kong branch of the Sinopec petrochemical corporation, Hainan Petroleum, — from January to July, it transported more than 4.57 million tonnes of energy raw materials and semi-finished products through the port.

By 2035, the Chinese authorities intend to turn the port city of Yangpu in the northwest of Hainan Island into a key point for distributing the flow of goods from various Chinese regions to Southeast Asia and Oceania, Europe and North America. As stated in the "Comprehensive Plan for the Formation of a New Integrated Sea and Land Corridor" of the State Committee for Development and Reform of China, the project aims to accelerate and increase the effectiveness of regional and global trade and economic projects, to provide advanced customs and logistics services.

The new zone will be a unique transboundary area. It will connect the northern regions of China bordering with Russia, Kazakhstan and Mongolia with the southern part of the country, providing them access to the territory of the ASEAN member-states. Due to this, and also thanks to the planned simplification of customs the administrative-territorial units of China with a relatively low gross regional product, for example, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, will be involved in global trade.