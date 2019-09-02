Hainan and Russia's Krasnodar to launch direct flights in October

KRASNODAR, September 2. /TASS/. Russian airline Azur Air in late October will launch a direct flight between Krasnodar and the Chinese resort of Sanya, the flights will be operated on Sundays, the press service of the Krasnodar airport announced on Monday.

"For the first time, direct flights with China will be launched from Krasnodar International Airport. Azur Air will start operating direct flights to the Island of Hainan Island (the city of Sanya). Flights will be operated weekly on Sundays - from October 27, 2019 to March 22, 2020," the statement said.

The direction will be served by Boeing 767-300 aircraft with a capacity of 336 passengers, the flight will take nine hours.

The Hainan Province has recently become closer to the rest of the world. Every year dozens of new international flights are launched. The step is designed to ensure not just the influx of tourists into the province, but also highly qualified personnel, taking into account the creation of a pilot free trade zone on the island and the authorities' plans to turn Hainan into a large tourist and innovation center with a developed economy, science and industry. In 2018, over 76 million Chinese and foreign tourists visited the island, of which 255.8 thousand people are Russian citizens.