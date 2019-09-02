Hainan's Haikou to get first marine industry cluster

HAIKOU, September 2. /TASS/. The first marine industry cluster was set up in the administrative center of the southern Chinese province of Hainan, the city of Haikou. According to www.hinews.cn, it is located on the territory of the Shichuanlian Innovation Plant in Haikou's National High-tech Development Zone.

This project, launched on August 29, was approved by the City Office of Natural Resources and Planning. The cluster will become part of the Shichuanlian innovation plant, which received investment worth 300 million yuan (about $ 42.8 million). The total area of ​​the facility is about 50,000 square meters.

The marine industry cluster consists of four main parts: the marine economic and industrial group, the cultural and creative base, the offshore innovation platform, and the integrated high-tech office area. This cluster, being the first of its kind in Haikou, will contribute to the development of economic innovations in the marine industry. The cluster, according to the media outlet, will be an ideal place to host offices of companies and enterprises from marine industries.

Cooperation agreements with the Shichuanlian Innovation Plant were signed by 19 enterprises. Among them are the American consulting company Ruisai, the Japanese Bous Corporation, Hong Kong's Yaxing Capital, as well as the law office of Shanhai Hansheng.