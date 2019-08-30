Haikou cuts customs duties by $6.6 mln in January-July

HAIKOU, August 30. /TASS/. The city of Haikou, which receives the main flow of foreign goods, in the first seven months of this year reduced customs duties by 46.7 million yuan ($ 6.6 million), according to the information portal www.hinews.cn.

According to the portal, due to the efforts made by the authorities, more than 100 companies importing a wide range of goods to Hainan were able to reduce costs and increase their competitiveness on the Chinese market. According to the published data, about 15% of the amount of lightweight duties (approximately $ 1 million) falls on enterprises extracting zirconium and exporting it to China. They are followed by car suppliers, manufacturers of chemical products and other products.

"For the successful implementation of a strategy to optimize the collection system, we are actively expanding the scope of services provided in a single window mode, we are studying the import plan of products in advance by importing companies," a representative from the customs department of Haikou told Chinese media.

According to him, a special hotline has been created to provide advisory services and information on foreign trade of Hainan Island, including to clarify the rules that allow suppliers to reduce costs. This year, according to simplified rules, over 1.4 thousand containers with various goods, as well as 2.2 thousand private mail items arrived in the province.

“Hainan will continue to work on bettering the business environment, simplifying the foreign trade regime, and will also contribute to the structural transformations of local enterprises in order to form a port and a free trade zone on the island,” the customs representative said.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.