Authorities to close airspace over Vladivostok during Eastern Economic Forum

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Airspace over Vladivostok will be closed to aircraft, with some exceptions, during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), the administration of the Primorye region in Russia’s Far East said on its website.

"In connection with the preparation and holding of the fifth Eastern Economic Forum from September 3 to 6, the airspace over Vladivostok is closed for all types of aircraft," the statement said.

"The exception will be made for special aircraft that ensure security of events of the forum and the Russian Federation, as well as the aircraft that operate under the central timetable, and charter vessels that deliver participants," the regional department of transport and road facilities said.

The 5th Eastern Economic Forum will be held on the Russky Island in Vladivostok, Russia’s Far East, on September 4-6, 2019.