FAS Russia to prepare draft plan for developing competition for 2021-2025

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The Russian government instructed the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS Russia) to prepare by March 2020 a draft national plan for the development of competition for 2021-2025, the corresponding order was published on Saturday on the government website.

Thus, the government instructed "FAS Russia together with interested federal executive bodies to prepare and submit to the government of the Russian Federation by March 10, 2020, a draft national plan for the development of competition for 2021-2025 with a draft act on its approval".

The government also decided to take note of the FAS report "On the state of competition in Russia" containing proposals to improve the competitive environment in various economic fields.

Federal executive bodies must ensure implementation of measures included in plans for the development of competition. The control over this activity is assigned to the FAS.