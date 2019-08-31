Russia’s Energy Minister plans to hold talks at EEF with partners from India and Japan

CHELYABINSK, August 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak plans to hold meetings with partners from India and Japan in the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum 2019, which will be held on September 4-6 in Vladivostok.

"Right now the program of meetings is being formed. There will be meetings with our Indian and Japanese partners," Novak told reporters on Saturday.

He noted that traditionally, issues of energy and development of cooperation with the countries of the Asia-Pacific region and other states are discussed at the EEF panel session. "We will also discuss issues of modern technologies, the situation in the markets, the development of the electric power industry, the oil and gas complex - there are a lot of panel sessions," the Minister said.

The Eastern Economic Forum 2019 will be held in Vladivostok on September 4-6.