World Energy Congress 2022 in Russia’s St. Petersburg scheduled for late October

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The 2022 World Energy Congress will take place in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg on October 24-27, the Roscongress foundation tasked with organizing the event has said in a statement.

The decision was made by the event’s organizing committee chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak.

The congress will be held at the Expoforum exhibition and business center and will be organized by the Roscongress foundation.

The World Energy Congress has been held every three years starting from 1923 and remains one of the leading international events for energy leaders across the globe to address the challenges of sustainable energy supplies and review industry trends.

This year’s World Energy Congress will take place in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on September 9-12. Russian companies will take part in panel discussions on nuclear energy, sustainable energy, gas and non-traditional hydrocarbon fuel.

On July 31, 2018, Russia won the right to host the 25th World Energy Congress in 2022.