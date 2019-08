MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. A number of Russian energy companies is interested in construction and upgrade of power plants in Mongolia, aide to the Russian President Yuri Ushakov said on Friday.

Among them are such companies as En+ Group, Inter RAO, Rosseti, RusHydro and Technopromexport, Ushakov said.

Rosatom state corporation also plans to set up a nuclear science and technology center in Mongolia on the basis of the existing research reactor, the official added.