Yamal plans to export eco-friendly products

SALEKHARD, August 30. /TASS/. Yamal’s authorities will promote the region’s eco-friendly products, including fish, deer meat and skin, Yamal’s Deputy Governor Alexander Kalinin said on Thursday.

"Our potential to access international markets of products other than raw materials is not high, and we plan to promote our eco-friendly products: deerskin, fish and deer meat," he said.

Over the current year, 75 companies have received assistance in the forms of consultations, support for business missions and participation in exhibitions.

"We have compensated seven companies for their expenses to take part in major international exhibitions, where our companies signed eight protocols on cooperation with foreign partners," he continued.

The region continues formalities to certify products made by the Nyda-Resource Company. "We plan to supply the first consignment of products from wild plants in the fourth quarter [of 2019] to China," he said.

Earlier, Russia’s Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev pointed to growing export of agricultural products from the Urals’ Arctic region. In 2018, the export equaled $3.2 million. By 2024, Yamal’s agricultural export should grow to $6.1 million.