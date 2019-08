MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has signed an order to pay Russia’s 2017-2018 outstanding membership dues totaling 54.6 million euros to the Council of Europe. The instruction was published on the official portal of legal information.

Under the same instruction Medvedev ordered the Foreign Ministry to notify the Council of Europe of the decision made. The Finance Ministry was ordered to provide the required funds.