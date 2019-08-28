Taiwan to promote Sanya's tourism potential

SANYA, August 27. /TASS./ The first foreign center for the promotion of Sanya's tourism potential was set up in Taiwan. According to a statement issued by the city’s Office of Tourism and Culture, the center was created by the agency in conjunction with the Taiwanese travel agency Cola Tour.

The launching ceremony took place on August 19 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Two branches of the center began operating in Taichung and Taipei on August 21 and 22, respectively. "The creation of the center will help expand access to tourism information about Sanya in the Taiwan region, and will also help attract more Taiwanese tourists to this city," the ministry said in a statement.

The island of Taiwan with a population of 24 million people is the second largest market in the overall inbound tourism structure of Sanya. According to official figures, in 2018 84,000 people in Taiwan visited Sanya for tourism, which is 27% higher than in 2017. The trend of increasing tourist flow from Taiwan to Sanya continued this year. In the first half of the year, the city received 47,000 Taiwanese tourists — an increase of 36.9%.

Hainan and Taiwan are currently linked by four direct routes, which are operated by four airlines. Direct flights to the Hainan cities of Haikou and Sanya are carried out from the Taiwanese cities of Taipei, Taichung and Kaohsiung. There are 16 round-trip flights per week.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.

In 2018, more than 76 mln Chinese and foreign tourists visited the Island of Hainan which is by 11,8% more than in 2017. The province's income from tourism industry surged by 14,5% exceeding 95 bln yuan (about $14 bln).