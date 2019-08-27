Turkish president sets task to bring trade turnover with Russia to $100 bln

"The trade turnover between our countries already exceeds $25 bln, but our task is to bring it to $100 bln," Erdogan said at the opening ceremony of International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2019.

ZHUKOVSKY, August 27. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has set a task to bring up trade turnover between Turkey and Russia to $100 bln.

The Turkish leader stressed that every year Turkey is increasing the export of aerospace products.

"In 2018, the volume of exports in the aerospace industry amounted to $0.5 bln," he said.

Erdogan briefly touched upon the latest achievements of his country’s aircraft industry mentioning the latest aircraft, helicopter and the development of unmanned systems.

Erdogan said that Turkey’s economic cooperation with Russia is "deeply-rooted" paying particular importance to tourism sector.

"This year we expect about six million Russian tourists to visit in our country," he said.

MAKS-2019

The MAKS-2019 international aerospace show is to run in the town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow on August 27 - September 1. The event’s organizers are Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry and Rostec. The aerospace show will be run by Aviasalon JSC. The MAKS-2019 is open for business events and business meeting on August 27-29. The aerospace show brings together 635 companies from all over the world.