Foreign companies show interest in Russia’s space medicine, says Roscosmos

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Foreign companies are interested in buying Russian developments in space medicine, in particular telehealth equipment, an official with the United Rocket and Space Corporation told TASS on Monday.

The United Rocket and Space Corporation is fully owned by Russian space corporation Roscosmos.

"The so-called space medicine, which implies medical services based on many years of experience and unique methods of training, rehabilitation and support for astronauts, is another segment that arouses a keen interest among our foreign partners," the official said.

The official added that foreign companies are in particular interested in telehealth technologies. This type of service "solves the problem of providing highly qualified medical care in countries with insufficient number of medical centers or to remote settlements."

On Sunday, the corporation told TASS that Russian space enterprises began certification of their medical equipment in order to sell it to other countries. In particular, they can start exporting X-ray equipment, equipment for cardiology and intensive care, neonatal equipment.