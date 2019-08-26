Media: China begins implementation of six free trade zones

BAIJING, August 26. /TASS./ The Сhinese authorities ordered the creation of six new experimental free trade zones in the country, China's Central Television reported.

According to the media outlet, the authorities approved a project to form special regions in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (south), Shandong, Jiangsu (east of the country), Hebei (north), Yunnan (south-west) and Heilongjiang (north-east, bordering Russia). As the document reads, this is "one of the strategic measures to enhance China’s openness in the new era."

The program will be carried out in conformity with Xi Jinping's ideas on the transition to high-quality growth and boosting China's national potential by removing state restrictions on trade and economic interaction between China's regions and the outside world.

At a plenary meeting during the G20 summit in Osaka on June 28, the Chinese leader announced that Beijing intends to remove a number of artificial barriers preventing import growth in the near future.

Xi Jinping explained that this policy is being implemented to reduce systemic costs that have a negative impact on international trade. The Chinese leader emphasized that in this regard, six new free trade development zones will be created in the near future. According to Xi, the Chinese government will pay special attention to the development strategy of two more regions that are actively involved in globalization - Shanghai and the southern resort province of Hainan.