Russian hi-tech firm to feature 40 new civilian and military models at MAKS air show

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russia’s state hi-tech corporation Rostec will feature 40 new models at the MAKS international air show, including the latest aircraft and helicopters, communications and electronic warfare systems, engines and aerodrome equipment, the Rostec press office announced on Monday.

"This year, we will demonstrate over 250 items, including 40 new models on the forum’s premises: these are aircraft, helicopters, communications systems, avionics and many other products. There are also plans to hold a series of talks and sign agreements on developing new models and delivering our products," the press office quoted Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov as saying.

Rostec’s new models at the MAKS air show will include the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet, which will be unveiled to the public in the static display. The fighter will also take part in the flight program, the press office specified.

"Another new military model is the Il-112VE light military transport plane, which is the export version of the Il-112V. By now, both planes have obtained all the necessary export documentation, which allows Rosoboronexport [Russia’s state arms seller within Rostec] to offer them to foreign customers," the press office said.

"The latest MC-21-300 medium-haul airliner developed by the United Aircraft Corporation will be the main new model that will be unveiled to the public at large at the MAKS-2019 air show. The forum’s guests will be able both to view the airliner and to see its passenger cabin from the inside. Also, the fuselage of the Russian-Chinese CR929 passenger jet will be on display at the air show. The public demonstration of the latest Russian-made Il-78M-90A aerial refueling tanker will be another new exhibit at the MAKS-2019," Rostec said.

Russian Helicopters Group, which makes part of Rostec, will showcase the Ansat helicopter with its passenger compartment stylized for the Aurus brand of the country’s luxury vehicles, and also the first Mi-38 rotorcraft in its VIP configuration. The flight program at the MAKS-2010 will feature the latest Russian Ka-62 helicopter.

Rostec’s exposition in pavilions C2, F2 and F3 and on the open-air static site will feature the latest systems and components for operational and future aircraft, a broad range of avionics models, new computing complexes and data storage systems, aerodrome equipment, optics, communications, radar stations and other items.

MAKS-2019

The MAKS-2019 international aerospace show will run in the town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow on August 27 - September 1. The event’s organizers are Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry and Rostec. The aerospace show will be run by Aviasalon JSC. The MAKS-2019 will be open for business events and business meeting on August 27-29. The aerospace show will bring together 635 companies from all over the world.