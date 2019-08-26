Hainan's Qionghai getting more and more involved in global economy

HAIKOU, August 26. /TASS/. The city of Qionghai in the eastern part of the Hainan is actively involved inglobalization, attracting investors and tourists from all over the world. According to www.hinews.cn, this settlement, in accordance with the state plan, will become an important link in the creation of a free trade zone and port.

"Hundreds of entrepreneurs from Taiwan are doing business here, they have already invested more than 600 million yuan (over $ 85 million) in local economy. We believe that Qionghai has a very promising future," said Chen Ruiming, president of the Association of Taiwanese Investment Companies in Qionghai. According to him, in recent years, thanks to Taiwan's assistance, new roads have been laid in this part of Hainan, and the logistics industry is booming.

Qionghai is actively establishing international ties. In 2018 alone, the city held about 400 conferences, hosting more than 167,000 people. Revenues from holding exhibitions here amounted to about 200 million yuan ($ 28.3 million).

In the first half of 2019, authorities allocated 28 million yuan ($ 3.9 million) to the development of Qionghai banana plantations, another 4.6 million yuan ($ 652 thousand) — to the pepper industry, 3.2 million yuan ($ 453 thousand) — to the construction of a reservoir, the need for which has increased sharply due to the expansion of irrigated areas. Chinese companies based in Qionghai are investing in Cambodia's agriculture, where a Hainan cross-border agricultural demonstration area for growing tropical fruits will be set up soon.

In order to intensify international contacts and develop the local tourism and medical industry, Qionghai is actively using the Boao brand - the name of the world-famous town located in its administrative-territorial jurisdiction. Every year in the spring there is held the Asian Economic Forum with the participation of heads of state and government, well-known politicians and businessmen.

The population of Qionghai reaches 515,000 people; at the same time in 2018 alone, over 4.3 million tourists visited the city. The foreign trade volume of the city for the same period exceeded $ 6.1 million.