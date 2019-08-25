Hainan authorities reveal what's boosting the island's economic growth

HAIKOU, August 25. /TASS/. In January-June 2019, 38.57 million tourists visited China's Hainan, which is by 6% more compared to the first six months of 2018, a statement posted on the provincial government website reads.

The tourism industry earned this Chinese region about 49.06 billion yuan (about $ 7.21 billion), which is 9.1% higher than the corresponding figure for the same period in 2018. These indicators confirm that tourism, service sector and high-tech industry are key factors of economic growth and development on the island, the administration pointed out.

Tourism is one of the priority areas for Hainan's development, which was emphasized by the Chinese government. Service sector also boosts the region’s economy: logistics, Internet services, medical, financial, cultural and sports. As the statement notes, the logistics industry plays a special role in creating a pilot free trade zone and a free port with Chinese features in the province: the development of trade routes helps to increase exports and imports, create a modern transport network and boost globalization on the island.

The importance of Internet and high technologies

High growth rates were also noted in the field of Internet services: the gross industry revenue in the first half of 2019 increased by 28.8% in annual terms to 31.05 billion yuan (about $ 4.57 billion). The provincial financial sector and the medical services are actively developing as well, in particular due to the large number of clinical trials and the promotion of the Lecheng international medical cluster.

Hi-tech stands out among key industries. Hainan authorities are encouraging the introduction of innovations in the work of enterprises, holding relevant events, competitions and conferences. The provincial leadership also intends to support cities with high scientific and technical potential — for instance, the city of Wenchang.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.