Media: Hainan eases residence permit rules for foreigners

BEIJING, August 25. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities have eased the procedure for obtaining a permanent residence permit for citizens of other states, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported.

According to the publication, the new rules, first and foremost, apply to the ethnic Chinese living abroad: highly qualified professional personnel, people with a Ph.D. or a doctorate degree, or for a long time participating in important national Chinese projects. The "green card" can be obtained by all foreigners who have made a great contribution to China's development, specialists in high demand, as well as those who constantly work in the country and have a fairly high income with a good history of tax payments. A special privilege is also given to employees of innovation companies who have been successfully operating in Hainan for three years when recommending the authorities.

Family members of persons belonging to these social categories can also apply for registration, namely their spouses and minor children.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.