Russia's I Fly company starts flights between Moscow and Haikou

HAIKOU, August 24. /TASS/. The Russian charter airline I Fly this week began to service scheduled flights on the route Moscow - Haikou. As observers of the Nanhaiwan information portal noted, this will significantly simplify tourist trips in both directions.

Flights will be carried out twice a week: on Mondays from Russia's capital to the administrative center of Hainan and on Tuesdays in the opposite direction. The flight will take nine and a half hours. Flights will be carried out on an Airbus A330-300 airliner, the carrier completed the first two flights this week with 100% occupancy.

According to portal observers, Moscow plays a special role in the interaction between China and Russia. “This is an important aviation communication hub in the Eurasian space,” they emphasized. “In the future, the flow of Chinese tourists to Russia will constantly increase, this direction will become even more popular.”