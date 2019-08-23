Minsk, Moscow to prepare 28 integration roadmaps — Belarusian PM

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus will prepare 28 roadmaps in line with the program of integration deepening within the Union State framework, Prime Minister of Belarus Sergei Rumas said on Friday.

"The concept implying implementation of the 'two countries — single market' principle underlies the action program. About 28 roadmaps will be developed under this program. They should be prepared by November 1," Rumas said, cited by BelTA news agency.

Roadmaps will stipulate a list of measures for the creation of common markets in economic sectors, the Prime Minister said. "This program means in the first instance equal conditions, not merely for energy resources but also for the tax burden, and equal regulatory requirements to business companies," Rumas added.