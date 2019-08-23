Moscow discussing supplies of Russian planes with Manila

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russia and the Philippines are discussing the possibility to supply Russian regional jets and helicopters to the Philippines, Russia’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Alexei Gruzdev told reporters on Friday.

"A number of joint initiatives in the industrial sector has emerged. The issue is about civil aviation, aircraft manufacturing, about potential supplies of regional jets, helicopters, including passenger jets," he said following the meeting of the joint Russian-Philippine Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation on Friday.

The sides have also agreed to "thoroughly explore the prospects of shipbuilding development considering the unique geographic location of the country," the deputy minister added.

"Much time has been devoted to the prospects of the development of the car industry taking into account modernization programs for municipal urban public transport that are being implemented in the Philippines. Huge potential in the pharmaceutical field has also been noted," Gruzdev said.