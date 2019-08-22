China Mobile to create 5G network in three Hainan airports

HAIKOU, August 22. /TASS/. Hainan Airlines and China Mobile have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to create a 5G network at Haikou-Meilan International Airport, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported.

The project envisages the modernization of communication equipment for the three airports of the island: the Haikou experience will subsequently be used in similar projects at Sanya Phoenix airports and in Qionghai County.

As part of the presentation of the project, representatives of China Mobile made the first Internet call from Meilan Airport using the mobile phone supported by a 5G network. In addition, they tested the connection: the download speed exceeded 1 gigabit per second, and the output was 100 megabit per second.

Currently, 5G signal is available in the terminal of Meilan Airport, as well as in the adjacent area. According to the representative of China Mobile, the connection speed of 5G base stations exceeds 10 gigabits per second, while the maximum connection speed for one user was 1.43 gigabits per second, which is more than 10 times higher than 4G networks. At the same time, the delay in receiving communication was reduced to 10 milliseconds.

The project provides not only high-speed Internet access for passengers, but also the modernization of the entire communication system of the airports. As the representative of China Mobile noted, the launch of 5G will also open up faster and more reliable access to other areas of application for the airport administration: the Internet of things, cloud data warehouses, virtual reality, big data processing systems and much more. In total, China Mobile plans to install 50 5G base stations at three airports in Hainan.

The Haikou authorities intend to significantly expand the geography of international routes in the future in order to turn the city into a large regional aviation hub connected with the markets of Southeast Asia, Europe, Australia, Japan and the Korean Peninsula. At the end of 2018, Haikou Meilan International Airport served a total of 47 international and regional flights, while foreign passenger traffic of the air harbor increased last year by 28.9% to 1.14 million people.