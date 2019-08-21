Russian energy companies considering projects in Mozambique — official

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russians majors, with Rosneft, Rosseti and Inter RAO-Export among them, are exploring opportunities of joint projects with Mozambique, head of the Federal Agency for Mineral Resources (Rosnedra) Evgeni Kiselev said on Wednesday.

Mozambique has a range of competitive climatic and geopolitical advantages, the official said.

"Natural gas projects have a very convenient location. Gas reserves in Mozambique are vast. The geopolitical position make possible to reliably develop gas transport systems. South Africa and Zimbabwe, which are among major consumers of energy resources in Africa, are located nearby," Kiselev said.

Gold and phosphate deposits are also present in the country, he noted. Projects in coal and iron ore mining are implemented, Kiselev added.