Putin announces completion of Finnish section of Nord Stream 2 pipeline

HELSINKI, August 21. /TASS/. The construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Finnish economic zone has been completed on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

"I can inform you that the work on laying the pipeline in the Finnish exclusive economic zone has been completed," Putin said.

The Russian leader thanked Finland for its "pragmatic approach" towards the Nord Stream 2 project.

The Nord Stream 2 project involves the construction of two pipelines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The pipeline route passes through the exclusive economic zones and territorial waters of Russia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Germany. On August 16, Gazprom reported that Nord Stream 2 has already been built by 73.6%.