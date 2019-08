ST. PETERSBURG, August 20./TASS/. Lufthansa Flight LH2565 on the way from St. Petersburg to Munich returned to Pulkovo Airport for technical reasons earlier on Tuesday, landing in a routine mode, a source of the airport’s operator told TASS.

"The aircraft had to return to the airport for technical reasons, it has landed routinely," the source from the Northern Capital Gateway Consortium said. The plane took off at 16:50 Moscow time.