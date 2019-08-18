New financial and trade center to be set up on Hainan

HAIKOU, August 18. /TASS/. China's Sanya, in accordance with the strategy of creating a leading international free trade zone in the region, will create its own modern financial and trade center. According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, the value of the tender for the project's implementation amounted to 744 million yuan (over $ 105 million).

According to the project, trading and financial companies, the hotel business will be located on four sites with an area of ​​more than 45,000 square meters, specially designated by the authorities for commercial projects. An agreement on the targeted development of these territories was signed between the authorities and two large associations - Huaqiaocheng and Chengdu Wanhua.

One of the conditions is that at least 30% of investments in infrastructure and real estate should be provided at the expense of enterprises participating in the program for creating a business center. This property cannot be sold or sold free of charge to entities not registered in the business zone.

In 2018, the Sanya administration approved the "Plan for the development of the main economic and central commercial district", according to which the city will be redesigned in conformity with advanced design standards. The list of key facilities under construction includes the world center "Daue", the high-rise financial complex "Shenya" and the headquarters of the Chinese company of communications and construction.