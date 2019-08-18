Hainan Island beefs up fight against counterfeit products

HAIKOU, August 18. /TASS/. Hainan's law enforcement agencies beef up the fight against counterfeit products in accordance with the strategy of the central authorities to create high-quality international brands on the island. Confiscating counterfeit tobacco products is one of priority tasks.

According to Xinhua, since the beginning of 2019, the local police confiscated more than 6 million cigarettes worth 66 million yuan ($ 9.38 million). Law enforcement officers eliminated more than 80 clandestine tobacco manufacturing facilities in the province. Dozens of outlets where counterfeit goods were identified have been the subject of rigorous inspections.

"We will continue to fight with companies and entrepreneurs engaged in the manufacture of substandard fake products. Information about them will be immediately disseminated to the media," said Du Hengshui, head of the anti-crime department of the public security department of Hainan.

According to him, the authorities intend to expand the scope of detection of illegal business related to the production and sale of counterfeit goods.

In September 2018, the administration of the resort province proclaimed the Hainan Without Fakes movement, which aims to create ideal conditions for consumers on the island and protect fair market competition. In accordance with these tasks, a control system was established in the region for retail outlets. The police began to pay special attention to controlling the storage and transportation of goods. At the same time, the authorities are working to tighten the system of fines, adding persons and companies that violate the law to the special black list.