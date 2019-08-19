Georgia’s exports to Russia add 26% in 7 months

TBILISI, August 19. /TASS/. The export of goods from Georgia to Russia in value terms for the 7 months of 2019 amounted to around $303.8 mln, which is 26.1% higher than in the same period last year, the National Statistics Office of Georgia reported on Monday.

According to the data published on the agency’s website, in the reporting period, Georgia sold goods to Russia for $303.8 mln, which amounted to 14.5% of the country's total exports during that time. Over the same period of 2018, exports to Russia amounted to $240.8 mln. In terms of the volume of goods delivered to Russia, ferroalloys come first (28.2%), followed by wine (22.3%), and mineral water (11.8%).

The volume of imports from Russia to Georgia amounted to $486.34 mln. Thus, in the first seven months of 2019 Russia was behind Turkey and China by this figure.

In terms of the trade turnover, Russia was ranked second with $790.1 mln. Turkey became Georgia's largest trading partner over the 7 months with $999.6 mln.