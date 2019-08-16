Aviation officials begin decoding flight data recorders from belly-landed airliner

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Specialists from the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) have begun deciphering the flight data recorders from the Airbus A321 plane, which performed an emergency landing in the Moscow suburbs on Thursday, an IAC source informed TASS.

"IAC specialists opened the flight data recorders in the laboratory, and work on deciphering them has begun," he said.

The source noted that the decoding effort would not take a lot of time. "The flight data recorders are in good condition, the recording time on the magnetic tape is about 3 minutes," he explained.

On Thursday, a Ural Airlines Airbus A321 left Moscow bound for Crimea’s Simferopol, but was then forced to conduct an emergency landing in the countryside near Zhukovsky International Airport. According to the Federal Air Transport Agency, the plane suffered a bird strike shortly after takeoff. The crew managed to land the airliner in a cornfield and evacuate all the passengers. There were over 230 people aboard the aircraft.

According to the latest data, no one was killed, though 76 people were injured.