Beijing to respond to US’ $300 bln tariffs on Chinese imports, says State Council

BEIJING, August 15. /TASS/. The Chinese government will be forced to respond to import tariffs on Chinese goods totally worth $300 bln to be introduced by Washington, the State Council Tariff Committee said in a statement on Thursday.

"Such steps assumed by the American side ruin the consensus reached by heads of the two countries during their meetings in Argentina and Osaka, and run counter to the right track of the dispute settlement talks. China will be forced to take required countermeasures," the State Council’s statement was quoted by China’s Ministry of Commerce.