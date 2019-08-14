Hainan visited by 18% more people in the first half of 2019

HAIKOU, August 14. /TASS/. In the first half of 2019 China’s Hainan Province registered about 1.36 million arrivals and departures, which is by 18% more compared to the same period of 2018, stated a message published on the regional government's website.

An increase in the number of citizens visiting Hainan was occured as a result of advancing the island’s openness policy and simplifying customs procedures. The increase in the number of arrivals and departures was also influenced by the introduction of visa-free travel for residents of 59 countries and regions, including Russia.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.

In 2018, more than 76 mln Chinese and foreign tourists visited the Island of Hainan which is by 11,8% more than in 2017. The province's income from tourism industry surged by 14,5% exceeding 95 bln yuan (about $14 bln).