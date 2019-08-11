Hainan to set up international trade support fund

HAIKOU, August 11. /TASS/. The government of Hainan will set up a special fund to support companies engaged in international trade. According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, the project was approved by the regional Commerce Department and the Finance Department.

According to the news outlet, the fund will promote medium and small enterprises on international markets. In particular, it will provide financial assistance and counsel in registration issues, trademarks, product certification and other operations. In addition, companies can count on assistance in promoting their products in the foreign market, as well as in organizing exhibitions, fairs and conferences.

The fund will also conduct special advanced training courses for managers and staff of such companies. The training will include acquaintance with best practices in company management, market analysis, methods for improving the efficiency of the enterprise, as well as training in risk management.

The fund's financial aid can make up to 70% of the required costs of enterprises. The competition for such support involves projects initiated from August 1, 2018 to July 31, 2019.