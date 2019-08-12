Russian Economy Ministry positive on sovereign rating upgrade by Fitch

TURKMENBASHI, August 12. /TASS/. Russian Minister of Economic Development expressed appreciation for the decision of the Fitch rating agency to upgrade the sovereign credit rating of Russia.

"Positively," the minister told reporters on the sidelines of the first Caspian Economic Forum.

The Fitch rating agency upgraded the long-term sovereign credit rating of Russia from BBB-to BBB with the stable outlook on August 9.

The Russia’s sovereign rating upgrade by Fitch is a confirmation that the national economy adapted to current challenges and can reach higher growth rates, First Deputy Prime Minister Anton Siluanov said earlier.