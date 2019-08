MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russian producers have resumed corn supplies to Israel after the five-year break, the Quality Grain Assessment Center reporting to the Russian agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor says on Friday.

45 tonnes of corn were shipped from the port of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea to Israel in July 2019.

According to the Center, Israel purchases 1.6-2 mln tonnes of corn annually, mainly of the US and Ukrainian origin.