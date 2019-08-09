Industrial innovation center to be built in St. Petersburg special economic zone by 2021

ST. PETERSBURG, August 9. /TASS/. An industrial innovation center is planned to be constructed on the territory of St. Petersburg Special Economic Zone (SEZ) by May 2021 with the maximum cost of the construction estimated at 933.9 mln rubles ($14.2 mln), according to the files for procurements on the center’s design announced by JSC SEZ ‘St. Petersburg’ on Friday.

"Execution of survey and design works for construction of the building of the innovation center, initial price is 38.7 mln rubles ($592,334). Proposed (maximum) cost of construction of the facility is 933.9 mln rubles ($14.2 mln)," the document said.

The construction is planned to start in August 2020 and complete in May 2021. The site area will be at least 11,700 square meters.

Chief Executive Officer of St. Petersburg Special Economic Zone Tamara Rondaleva has told TASS that the center will be constructed for development of the economic zone and attracting investors.

"The funds have been allocated from the regional budget for design and from the federal budget - for construction," she said, adding that the plan is "to attract around 18 companies from various levels and various sectors."