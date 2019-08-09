Russian banks will manage to redeem new Eurobonds without US investors, regulator vows

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russian banks will be able to buy out new Eurobonds of the Finance Ministry in the absence of demand from US investors, the Bank of Russia said.

"In late July, discussions about sanctions against Russia intensified, and on August 1 restrictions were placed on the possibility of US investors’ participation in the initial placement of sovereign bonds in foreign currency. This ban is not significant for the market of the government’s Eurobonds, as Russian banks have a large reserve of foreign currency liquidity and they will be able to buy out new Eurobonds if the Finance Ministry decides to enter the Eurobonds market, "the Bank of Russia noted.