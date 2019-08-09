Sanya enters top-3 of China's best cities for entertainment

SANYA, August 9. /TASS/. The Chinese resort city of Sanya was listed among three best cities in the country in terms of entertainment and leisure activities. The rating was compiled from a study conducted by the National Academy of Economic Strategy and the Tourism Research Center at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

The City of Sanya, which is very popular with both Chinese and foreign tourists, including Russian tourists, was described as a city with great potential in entertainment industry.

The list of winners also included huge cities — Shanghai and Beijing, with Sanya holding the second place. The rating was compiled after comparing the levels of the entertainment industry in 290 cities across China. Such criteria as the image of the city, the state of its environment, leisure activities and the level of tourism industry were taken into account. Zhuhai, Shenzhen, Qingdao, Xiamen, Hangzhou, Xian and Lhasa are also among the top ten cities on the list.

Eight out of ten cities are located in the most economically developed and prosperous eastern and southern regions of China. Only two cities - Xian and Lhasa - from China's west were on the list for best recreation and entertainment. The eastern and southern regions, according to rating, are significantly better at maintaining a good image, organizing leisure activities and bettering consumption.