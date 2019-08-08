Study shows Russian tourists frequently robbed in Indonesia, India, Latin America

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Indonesia, India and Latin American countries are the destinations where Russian tourists most often fall victim to bankcard fraud, according to a study conducted by Raiffeisenbank.

"Indonesia, India and the countries of Latin America top the ratings for fraudulent activities carried out with Russian travelers’ cards in 2019. In these countries, the largest number of transactions with fake cards were conducted," the study reported.

The authors of the investigation noted that Indonesia has been leading the list since 2017. This year, Latin American countries took third place on the list elbowing out the United States, which closed the top three in 2018.

According to the study, "over the past three years the total volume of fraudulent transactions has fallen after payment systems tightened their requirements on smart card use and fine-tuned the system to prevent banks from processing fraudulent transactions."

Dmitry Babin, vice president of Raiffeisenbank's Fraud Prevention Group recommends that Russian tourists "use contactless payments whenever possible, carry a small amount of cash on hand just before departure, and also change their cards’ pin codes immediately after returning from a trip."