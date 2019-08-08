Russia’s Sistema completes deal to acquire shares in Biocom, Sintez for $180 mln

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russia’s diversified holding Sistema has completed the acquisition, together with a financial partner, of a 46.5% equity stake in Sintez Kurganskoe Medical Products Company and a 75.1% equity stake in Biocom from investment firm Marathon Group for 11.8 bln rubles ($181.2 mln), the company said in a statement on Thursday.

"The 46.5% stake in Sintez was acquired by Sinocom for 8.2 bln ($125.9 mln) in a transaction financed jointly by Sistema and a financial partner. Subsequently, in order to combine the businesses, newly acquired Sintez purchased a 75.1% stake in Biocom from Sinocom for 3.6 bln rubles ($55.3 mln). The purchase of Biocom shares was funded with Sintez’s own capital and funds borrowed by Sintez," the statement said.

Sistema and its financial partner have concluded an agreement, under which Sistema will acquire its financial partner’s stake in Sinocom within three years of the transaction closing, the company noted.

At this stage, Sistema’s investment totals roughly 250 mln rubles ($3.8 mln), a source close to the transaction told TASS.