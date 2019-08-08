Tariff for oil pumping via Belarus up 3.7% from September until year-end

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus negotiated an increase in the oil pumping tariff over the Belarusian territory by 3.7% from September 1 until the year-end, with further adjustment from January 1, 2020, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Kozak told reporters on Thursday.

"Plus 3.7% from September 1. Until the end of this year," the official said. The tariff will also be adjusted upward under the general rule from January 1, 2020, using the already existing methodology for the tariff increase between the countries, Kozak said. Negotiations on the rate of such adjustment are not held, he noted. "Everything is clear with us in this regard. We have methodology and the decision will be made at the turn of December," the deputy prime minister said.

"Proposals of the Belarusian side are fair. Their oil pumping tariff is much lower than in Russia. However, there is the methodology of upward adjustment and bringing to the Russian level — so we are moving step-by-step in this direction," Kozak stated.

Russia and Belarus reached an agreement to increase the tariff on oil transportation over the Gomeltransneft Druzhba main oil pipeline across the territory of Belarus by 3.7%, Deputy Head of the Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia Anatoly Golomolzin told TASS on Wednesday.

The Druzhba oil pipeline provides supplies of oil to Belarusian refineries and its transit to Europe through Belarus, Poland and Ukraine.

In mid-April, Belneftekhim reported a sharp deterioration in the quality of the Russian oil running through the pipeline. As a result, several countries stopped receiving and refining the Russian oil. The contaminant source was revealed at the Samara-Unecha section. Transneft said that the Russian oil in the Druzhba pipeline was deliberately contaminated. Russia’s Investigative Committee claimed that contaminated oil was loaded into the Druzhba oil pipeline in order to conceal multiple oil thefts.

Supplies of on-spec oil to Belarus resumed in early May. On June 3, the talks on the settlement of the issue around the supplies of contaminated oil were held in Moscow, after which Russia’s Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin told reporters that all participants reached a common understanding of the principles for the calculation of compensations for supplies of off-spec oil.