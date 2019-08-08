Hainan to advance personnel training system in innovation field

HAIKOU, August 8./TASS/. The Chinese government drafted provisions aimed at supporting innovative institutions, improving the mechanisms for selecting and training talented personnel in the island province of Hainan, according to Xinhua.

The proposals were jointly prepared by the organizational department of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, the State Committee for Development and Reform, the Chinese Ministry of Education and several other central departments. The document contains measures to support educational programs in the field of innovation, selection and training in order to promote reforms and openness in the region.

The Chinese government deems it necessary to create conditions for the training of highly qualified specialists over the next 10-15 years, who will contribute to the implementation of a pilot project to build an experimental free trade zone and an open port on the island.

Hainan's free trade zone project

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.

In 2018, more than 76 mln Chinese and foreign tourists visited the Island of Hainan which is by 11,8% more than in 2017. The province's income from tourism industry surged by 14,5% exceeding 95 bln yuan (about $14 bln).