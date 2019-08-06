China intends to turn Hainan into big regional transportation hub

HAIKOU, August 6./TASS/. China's Hainan should become a major regional aviation hub to enter the markets of the Asia-Pacific, as well as the countries of the Indian Ocean area. This, according to the local information potral www.hinews.cn, is stated in the proposals of the Civil Aviation Administration of China for further reform and development of the civil aviation sector in the province.

The officials indicated the importance of supporting Hainan's efforts to develop infrastructure and improve the operation of the airports on the island. To this end, the authorities propose to consolidate and boost the status of regional hubs in the cities of Haikou and Sanya, as well as increase the status and potential of the airport in Qionghai, accelerate the construction of new airports and better the existing ones.

The authors of the document consider it necessary to draw public capital to civil aviation for the implementation of construction projects, servicing aircraft, airports and expanding transport infrastructure wihile introducing market competition.

In late June, Hainan Airlines announced plans to launch at least 40 new international flights from Hainan by 2022 thus bringing their total number to 100 in order to turn the island into an international aviation hub that will serve more than 2 million tourists annually.

Hainan's free trade zone project

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.

In 2018, more than 76 mln Chinese and foreign tourists visited the Island of Hainan which is by 11,8% more than in 2017. The province's income from tourism industry surged by 14,5% exceeding 95 bln yuan (about $14 bln).