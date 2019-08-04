More than 30 exhibits from Hainan get recognition at horticultural expo in Beijing

HAIKOU, August 4./TASS/. Over 30 exhibits from the Island of Hainan received awards at the international horticultural exhibition in Beijing, according to www.hinews.cn.

“More than 30 exhibits, including rare flowers and tropical plants, were recognized at the Beijing Expo,” the portal quoted Hainan's envoy at the exhibition He Yonghui as saying. “Six winners were given special awards, at least 10 became gold medalists".

Experts and guests of the Expo showed particular interest in the psychopsis orchid presented by Hainan, which is also known as the moth orchid: according to the botanists, this bright flower resembles a giant moth or a fantastic insect. The orchid and other unusual flowers among the exhibits presented by Hainan demonstrated the province's rich nature and the achievements of its horticultural industry, which has a very promising potential, said the Chinese Flower Association.

The expo hosted the Hainan days on July 21-23. The Chinese province presented its cultural and economic potential during the exhibition.

The Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition is a large-scale event with the participation of 86 countries and 24 international organizations. It runs from April 29 to October 7 under the motto "Live with greenery, live better." Exhibition pavilions are located in the Yanqing area on the north-western outskirts of Beijing, where the Winter Olympics will be held in 2022. According to the organizing committee, the exhibition area is 960 hectares, with over 220, 000 trees and shrubs are planted, as well as a large number of flowers.