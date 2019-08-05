Five companies to become anchor investors of Zabaikalye advance development territory

CHITA, August 5. /TASS/. Five companies are expected to obtain the status of the resident in the Zabaikalye Advance Development Territory (ADT) soon, the parliament of the Trans-Baikal Region said on its website on Monday.

On August 1, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev informed about signing the decree on ADT establishment in the region. Fifteen projects are planned for implementation in the amount totaling almost 200 bln rubles ($3.1 bln).

"Projects of Baikal Mining Company, Baikalrud, Komsomolets stud farm, Hort-V, Innovation Group and Mayak-Invest will be the anchored ones in the Zabaikalye ADT. They will receive the status of residents in the soonest possible time," according to the statement.

Potential ADT residents plan to implement projects in mining, construction, agriculture, machine-building, woodworking and food industries. Their implementation will make it possible to create over 9,000 jobs and raise 196 bln rubles ($2.99 bln) of private investments, chief executive of the Far East Development Corporation Aslan Kanukoyev said.

Projects cover development of Noion-Tologoiskoe complex ore deposit, Udokan copper deposit, establishment of a large agro-industrial holding, underground ore mining on Ukoninskoye deposit, launch of a pellet making line, and production of ready foods, according to the statement.