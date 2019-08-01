Hainan presents its touristic potential at Taipei expo

HAIKOU, August 1./TASS/. The delegation of the southern China's Hainan province among more than 20 Chinese regions took part in the summer tourism exhibition on the two shores of the Taiwan Strait, which was held in the administrative center of Taiwan's Taipei in late July, www.hinews.cn reported.

The presentation dubbed "Sunny Hainan. A Holiday paradise" attracted a large number of visitors who showed interest in Hainan's tourism industry.

Hainan's exposition in a pavilion with an area of ​​over 100 square meters was decorated in white and blue colors and decorated with elements symbolizing the spirit of tourism and recreation on the island.

The organizers of the Hainan stand introduced the culture, history and modern life of the Chinese province. The guests were greatly interested in interactive events, tasting of local cuisine and painting contest as well as ensembles performing traditional Hainan dances and songs.

In the first half of 2019, more than 113,000 tourists from Taiwan visited the Hainan Province, which was 20.3% higher than in the same period last year. Currently, there is an active direct air service between the two islands.The planes fly to Taipei and Kaohsiung from Haikou, and there are direct flights to Taipei and Taichung from Sanya. By the end of 2019, a new air route from Sanya to Kaohsiung should be launched.