PM Medvedev announces creation of Trans-Baikal advanced development territory

CHITA, August 1. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said he had signed a decree on the creation of the Trans-Baikal advanced development territory (ADT), where 15 projects will be implemented for a total amount of almost 200 bln rubles ($3.1 bln).

"I would like to inform you that I also signed a government decree on the creation of the Trans-Baikal advanced development territory. There are plans to implement 15 projects in such areas as industries, agriculture and mining for a total amount of almost 200 billion rubles," Medvedev said at a meeting on the main measures for the development of the Trans-Baikal region.

"More than 9,000 new jobs should be created. The key project is the Udokan copper deposit, which is one of the largest in the world ... Thanks to the ADT regime, it is possible to reduce the financial burden on the project, to implement it in a shorter time. Of course, construction involves development of the infrastructure, primarily transport infrastructure," the prime minister added.