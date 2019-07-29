Russia’s air transport agency ready for talks on resuming air links with Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russia’s air traffic agency Rosaviatsiya is prepared for full-scale talks with the Ukrainian aviation administration on the resumption of air links between the two countries, although there have been no contacts between the two countries on this issue yet, Rosaviatsiya’s chief Alexander Neradko told the media on Monday.

Earlier, a group of Ukrainian activists addressed President Vladimir Zelensky with a request for resuming air links with Russia and lifting the blockade from Crimea. Both petitions were published on the Ukrainian presidential website.

"We have been ready all the way. Now I can confirm the readiness for full-scale talks with the Ukrainian aviation administration on all issues that concern air links and other related matters," he said, adding that Ukraine had taken no steps to start a dialogue so far.

Air links with Ukraine were terminated on October 25, 2015. At the end of September 21 Russian air carriers (including Aeroflot, S7, Urals Airlines and UTair) were put on Ukraine’s sanction list. Rosaviatsiya retaliated by prohibiting all Ukrainian airlines from flying to Russia.

Moscow has repeatedly declared its readiness to enter into negotiations on restoring air links. In April, 2019 Rosaviatsiya issued a public call for conducting negotiations with Ukraine on the restoration of air links to the full extent.